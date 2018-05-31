UNLV’s football opener against USC set for September

UNLV’s football season opener at Southern California on Sept. 1 will be at 1 p.m. and televised on the Pac-12 Network.

It’s the first of four nonconference games for the Rebels.

They also play Texas-El Paso on Sept. 8 and Prairie View A&M on Sept. 15 at Sam Boyd Stadium and at Arkansas State on Sept. 22. The game times and TV information for those games haven’t been announced.

