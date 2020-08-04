UNLV’s game at Iowa State in limbo amid Big 12 schedule changes

UNLV’s football game at Iowa State on Sept. 19 could be in jeopardy in the wake of the Big 12’s amended schedule.

UNLV football players get into place during the team's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s football game at Iowa State on Sept. 19 could be in jeopardy in the wake of the Big 12 Conference’s amended schedule. The Big 12 on Monday announced that member schools would play nine conference games, plus one nonconference game.

The Cyclones are also scheduled to host nonconference foes South Dakota on Sept. 5 and Ball State on Sept. 12.

An Iowa State spokesperson said the school has not made any decisions about its nonconference schedule and that there is no timetable for an announcement. A UNLV spokesperson said the matter is “still being discussed.”

The Rebels and Cyclones agreed in 2008 to play in 2020 and 2021, with next year’s game taking place in Las Vegas. A breach of the contract would cost the breaching party $500,000 unless there is an act of God, national disaster or national emergency — such as the coronavirus pandemic.

UNLV was also reportedly negotiating last month with another Big 12 foe, Texas Christian, to play a game Aug. 29 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels were supposed to begin their season that day against California, but the Pac-12 last month canceled all of its nonconference football games because of the pandemic. The Horned Frogs already are scheduled to play one nonconference opponent, Southern Methodist, on Sept. 26.

The Rebels are the only team in the Mountain West scheduled to play a Big 12 opponent this season. The Mountain West has not announced any scheduling changes for the upcoming season.

