UNLV’s games with BYU, New Mexico move to Fridays on ESPN 2

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez, center, watches his team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tony Sanchez’s third season with UNLV will have plenty of time on the national spotlight.

The Rebels will appear on ESPN networks at least four times in 2017, the Mountain West Conference announced on Wednesday.

UNLV will play back-to-back home games on a yet-to-be-determined ESPN network when it faces San Jose State on Sept. 30 and San Diego State on Oct. 7.

The Rebels’ games against BYU and New Mexico will be televised on ESPN 2 and have been moved to Friday games. The Rebeles will host BYU at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 for Senior Night instead of the original date of Nov. 11.

UNLV now travels to New Mexico for a Nov. 17 game, not Nov. 18.

This will mark the first time UNLV is assured to appear on either ESPN or ESPN2 more than once in a season since 2004.

2017 UNLV Football Schedule

Sept. 2: Howard

Sept. 9: at Idaho

Sept. 16: Bye week

Sept. 23: at Ohio State

Sept. 30: San Jose State* (ESPN Networks)

Oct. 7: San Diego State* (ESPN Networks)

Oct. 14: at Air Force*

Oct. 21: Utah State* (homecoming)

Oct. 28: at Fresno State*

Nov. 4: Hawai’i*

Nov. 10: BYU (ESPN2 at 7:30 pm)

Nov. 17: at New Mexico* (ESPN2 at TBA)

Nov. 25: at Nevada-Reno*

*Mountain West Game