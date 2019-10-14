UNLV’s Javin White named MW defensive player of the week

UNLV senior linebacker Javin White had seven tackles including 2½ for loss, a 44-yard interception return and a forced fumble in the Rebels’ 34-10 victory at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

UNLV Rebels linebacker Javin White (16) during a NCAA football game between the UNLV Rebels and the San Diego State Aztecs on November 10, 2018, at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, CA. (Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire/AP)

UNLV senior linebacker Javin White was named Mountain West defensive player of the week on Monday.

He had seven tackles including 2½ for loss, a 44-yard interception return and a forced fumble in the Rebels’ 34-10 victory at Vanderbilt on Saturday. White’s interception set up a field goal and the fumble helped lead to a touchdown.

This was White’s second defensive player of the week award. He first received the honor after making two fourth-quarter interceptions in last season’s 34-29 victory over UNR.

