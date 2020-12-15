UNLV’s Kyle Williams named Mountain West Freshman of Year

UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year on Tuesday after catching 35 passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) runs the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.

Williams set a school record for a freshman with 5.8 receptions per game and led the team with 35 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive end Jacoby Windmon received honorable mention on the All-Mountain West team.

