UNLV Football

UNLV’s Kyle Williams named Mountain West Freshman of Year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 11:30 am
 
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) runs the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys during th ...
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) runs the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.

Williams set a school record for a freshman with 5.8 receptions per game and led the team with 35 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive end Jacoby Windmon received honorable mention on the All-Mountain West team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

