67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
UNLV Football

UNLV’s leading receiver enters transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2022 - 8:34 pm
 
Updated April 6, 2022 - 9:00 pm
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Steve Jenkins (4) makes a attach under pressure from San Diego State ...
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Steve Jenkins (4) makes a attach under pressure from San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Tayler Hawkins (9) and safety Patrick McMorris (33) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV senior wideout Steve Jenkins, the Rebels’ leading receiver last season, announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal.

“I am thankful for Coach (Marcus) Arroyo and his staff that gave me a chance to showcase my ability and better myself as a man and as a player,” Jenkins wrote on his Twitter account.

Jenkins ranked first among UNLV receivers with 46 receptions, 694 yards and four touchdowns while playing all 12 games last season. He had a season-high 176 yards against San Diego State.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The Siegel Group acquires ‘last great piece of land available on the north Strip’
The Siegel Group acquires ‘last great piece of land available on the north Strip’
2
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
3
Firearms instructor charged with murder after shooting suspected car thief
Firearms instructor charged with murder after shooting suspected car thief
4
Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday
Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday
5
Here are 5 Las Vegas-area homes near median price of $450K
Here are 5 Las Vegas-area homes near median price of $450K
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST