UNLV’s leading receiver enters transfer portal

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Steve Jenkins (4) makes a attach under pressure from San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Tayler Hawkins (9) and safety Patrick McMorris (33) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV senior wideout Steve Jenkins, the Rebels’ leading receiver last season, announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal.

“I am thankful for Coach (Marcus) Arroyo and his staff that gave me a chance to showcase my ability and better myself as a man and as a player,” Jenkins wrote on his Twitter account.

Jenkins ranked first among UNLV receivers with 46 receptions, 694 yards and four touchdowns while playing all 12 games last season. He had a season-high 176 yards against San Diego State.

