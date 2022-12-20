UNLV’s leading rusher heads north, joins BYU, Big 12

All-Mountain West honorable-mention running back Aidan Robbins announced Monday he will transfer to BYU Monday after one season at UNLV.

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) runs the ball against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former UNLV running back Aidan Robbins, who led the team in rushing yards, will play for his third team in three years after announcing Monday he will transfer to BYU.

Robbins arrived at UNLV to join Marcus Arroyo’s team ahead of the 2022 season after transferring from Louisville, where he spent the first three years of his career.

In 11 games for the Rebels, he rushed for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns. Robbins also added 125 yards on 23 catches, including another touchdown.

During his lone season with UNLV, Robbins became the 10th Rebel in program history to reach the 1,000-yard tushing milestone in a season. He was also an All-Mountain West honorable mention selection, but announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Dec. 7.

Robbins joins a BYU team on the verge of joining the Power Five, as it becomes a Big 12 school next season.

