UNLV Football

UNLV’s leading touchdown catcher enters transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2022 - 5:09 pm
 
UNLV's Kyle Williams carries against San Jose State during the first quarter of an NCAA college ...
UNLV's Kyle Williams carries against San Jose State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

UNLV junior wide receiver Kyle Williams announced Monday in a social media post that he has entered the transfer portal.

A 6-foot wideout from Hawthorne, California, Williams played nine games for UNLV this season, missing three games due to an ankle injury. He had 40 catches for 541 yards and led the team with five receiving touchdowns.

Williams hauled in one touchdown in each of UNLV’s first four games before he was injured against Utah State on Sept. 24. He returned against Notre Dame on Oct. 22 and caught his final touchdown of the season in the Rebels’ 27-22 win against UNR on Nov. 26 at Allegiant Stadium.

Williams was named the Mountain West freshman of the year after starting all six games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, catching 35 passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns. As a sophomore, he played in 10 games, with 42 receptions for 601 yards and two touchdowns.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Williams joins UNLV reserve offensive lineman Noah McKinney, who announced his decision to transfer Dec. 3, in the portal.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

