UNLV’s Lexington Thomas named second-team All-MW

UNLV senior running back Lexington Thomas was named second-team All-Mountain West on Wednesday. He was the only Rebel selected to either team, but senior offensive tackle Nathan Jacobson, senior defensive end Roger Mann and junior guard Justin Polu were named honorable mention.

Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker George Helmuth (34) tackles UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

He was the only Rebel selected to either team, but senior offensive tackle Nathan Jacobson, senior defensive end Roger Mann and junior guard Justin Polu received honorable mention.

Thomas rushed for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns this year, his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He joined Mike Thomas (1973-74) and Tim Cornett (2012-13) as the only UNLV backs to post multiple 1,000-yard seasons.

His 3,551 career rushing yards are second at UNLV only to Cornett’s 3,733, which he gained between 2010 and 2013, and Thomas is eighth in Mountain West history.

Thomas rushed for a school-record 40 career touchdowns, ranking sixth in the conference. His 18 100-yard games also top the Rebels’ chart and are fourth in the Mountain West.

He was first-team All-Mountain West last season, making Thomas the second UNLV back to earn first- or second-team all-conference. Joe Haro made the second team in 2001 and 2002.

