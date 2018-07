UNLV senior Lexington Thomas was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, an honor that goes to the nation’s top running back.

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3), right, scores a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter of a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) hands off the football to running back Lexington Thomas (3) during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3), left, runs the ball for a touchdown against against the Hawaii Warriors during the third quarter of a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. UNLV won 31-23. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

He rushed for 1,336 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Thomas needs 1,250 to move past Tim Cornett, who gained 3,733 yards from 2010 to 2013, into first place on UNLV’s all-time rushing list.

