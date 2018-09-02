UNLV’s Lexington Thomas shakes off fumble, gains 136 yards

UNLV football notes: Running back Lexington Thomas overcame an early fumble with a 136-yard performance. Also, Southern California quarterback JT Daniels had an impressive debut.

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) scores a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half of a football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) celebrates his touchdown against the USC Trojans with UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Justin Polu (78) during the first half of a football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

LOS ANGELES — The first play from scrimmage could have emotionally messed with UNLV senior running back Lexington Thomas the rest of the football game.

His fumble gave No. 15 Southern California an immediate scoring opportunity, though the Trojans wound up having to settle for a field goal.

But Thomas didn’t let the early miscue bother him. He rushed for 136 yards on 14 carries in UNLV’s 43-21 loss Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“The fumble is not me,” Thomas said. “I was just a little excited and antsy, but I told the team, ‘I’ve got y’all.”’

Thomas now has 13 career 100-yard rushing games, which is third in Rebels history and four short of Mike Thomas’ record set in the 1973-74 seasons.

Lexington Thomas also edged closer to becoming the school’s career rushing leader. He moved into fifth place with 2,620 yards. Tim Cornett (2010-13) is first with 3,733 yards.

Against USC, Thomas provided UNLV with its most electric play, faking a reverse handoff to wide receiver Tyleek Collins and dashing untouched 71 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

“I was expecting to see somebody (defending),” Thomas said. “It was wide open. I just did what I could do.”

Strong freshman debut

USC started 18-year-old freshman quarterback JT Daniels, who last season at nearby Mater Dei High School was the Gatorade National player of the Year.

He completed 22 of 35 passes against UNLV for 282 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions.

“We knew he was really talented,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “We knew he was a poised guy, a pocket passer. For a true freshman, I thought he did a really good job. I don’t care if you’re a four- or five-star guy, I don’t care if you’re the No. 1 guy in the country, if you walk into a place like SC and you get named the starter and he’s got to go into the Coliseum and go win a football game, that’s tough for any kid.”

A rare miss

Rebels senior kicker Evan Pantels made all 23 field goals shorter than 40 yards before Saturday. Then he missed a 39-yarder to the right in the second quarter with the Rebels clinging to a 14-12 lead.

It proved to be a costly miss as the Trojans moved down the field and took the lead for good at 19-14.

But it wasn’t all on Pantels. UNLV’s defense could have bailed him out, but gave up two broken tackles on a third down to keep USC’s drive alive.

Keys injured

UNLV senior wide receiver Kendal Keys went down hard diving for a pass in the second quarter and banged his head. Sanchez said he didn’t know the severity of the injury.

“We’ll see how he is when we get back,” Sanchez said. “I haven’t had a chance to sit down with the medical staff yet.”

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.