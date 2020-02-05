UNLV’s Marcus Arroyo recruits Mountain West’s top-ranked class

UNLV’s recruiting class was ranked first in the Mountain West by Rivals and second by 247Sports. New coach Marcus Arroyo will announce the class Wednesday.

Previous UNLV football coaches have focused their efforts on recruiting in Nevada and its neighboring states, with notable exceptions regarding players from Hawaii and Texas.

New coach Marcus Arroyo and his staff, however, have been all over the map in putting together a class that is ranked first in the Mountain West by at least one major recruiting service.

Arroyo will announce his first class Wednesday on national signing day, and the expected group of 23 high school and junior college signees represent 10 states from as far as South Carolina, Florida and Indiana. Two other players are Texas Christian transfers.

The Rebels lost tight end Collin Sutherland (6 feet 4 inches, 224 pounds) to Arkansas on Tuesday. He attends Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas.

Arroyo will announce the class at noon at UNLVRebels.com on a new show called “UNLV Football Signing Day Live.” Defensive coordinator Peter Hansen and passing game coordinator Danny Langsdorf also will discuss the newest Rebels.

UNLV didn’t sign anyone during the early period in December, but Arroyo has put together a promising class that includes three commitments to previous coach Tony Sanchez.

Arroyo’s class is ranked first in the Mountain West by Rivals and second by 247Sports behind defending conference champion Boise State.

247Sports lists two players from the class as among the top eight recruits in UNLV history — linebacker Brennon Scott (6-0, 234) of Bishop Dunne High in Dallas (No. 3) and cornerback Edric Whitley (5-11, 160) of Weiss High in Pflugerville, Texas (No. 8).

The two TCU transfers are quarterback Justin Rogers (6-4, 210) and defensive end Adam Plant Jr. (6-5, 245). Rogers was a four-star recruit out of Bossier City, Louisiana, when he signed with the Horned Frogs two years ago. Plant was a three-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman High School in 2018.

