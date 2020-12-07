71°F
UNLV’s Max Gilliam apologizes for actions on ‘Below Deck’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2020 - 1:30 pm
 
UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam (6) plays against Nevada during the second half of an NCAA college ...
UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam (6) plays against Nevada during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam apologized Monday for “poor judgment” after he was shown eating sushi off a nude model on the Bravo TV reality show “Below Deck.”

The show focuses on the crew of a yacht and a rotating cast of clients who charter it. Gilliam was in a multi-episode arc of the show. His first appearance aired last month.

“I would like to apologize for my poor judgment while on the TV show ‘Below Deck’ and acknowledge that I have made a mistake that I will learn from,” Gilliam said on Twitter. “While it was not my idea, not any of my friends ideas to eat sushi off a model, I should have exercised better judgment and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

