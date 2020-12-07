UNLV’s Max Gilliam apologizes for actions on ‘Below Deck’
UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam apologized on Twitter after being shown eating sushi off a nude model in an episode of Bravo reality show “Below Deck.”
UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam apologized Monday for “poor judgment” after he was shown eating sushi off a nude model on the Bravo TV reality show “Below Deck.”
The show focuses on the crew of a yacht and a rotating cast of clients who charter it. Gilliam was in a multi-episode arc of the show. His first appearance aired last month.
Thank you for reading. @reviewjournal @unlvfootball @UNLVathletics https://t.co/2KUP9ElV77 pic.twitter.com/T1ELhx9Shs
— Max Gilliam💰 (@maxgilliam11) December 7, 2020
“I would like to apologize for my poor judgment while on the TV show ‘Below Deck’ and acknowledge that I have made a mistake that I will learn from,” Gilliam said on Twitter. “While it was not my idea, not any of my friends ideas to eat sushi off a model, I should have exercised better judgment and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.