UNLV’s rally falls short in 41-35 loss to Air Force

UNLV trailed 41-21 in the third quarter, but rallied to within a possession of Air Force. The Falcons turned back a last-ditch UNLV effort and won 41-35.

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) is tackled after a run against Air Force Falcons in the second quarter of the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Air Force Falcons quarterback Isaiah Sanders (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Air Force Falcons quarterback Isaiah Sanders (4) runs for a first down in the second quarter against UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Air Force Falcons quarterback Isaiah Sanders (4) makes an under pass in the second quarter against UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) makes a pass against Air Force Falcons in the second quarter of their football gae at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Brandon Presley (80) makes a catch in the second quarter of the football game against Air Force Falcons at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Air Force Falcons quarterback Isaiah Sanders (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the football game against Air Force Falcons at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the football game against Air Force Falcons at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Tyleek Collins (9) runs the ball against coverage from Air Force Falcons defensive back Jeremy Fejedelem (2) during the first quarter of the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6), center, hands off the ball during the first quarter of the football game against Air Force Falcons at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Air Force Falcons running back Kadin Remsberg (24) runs the ball during the first quarter against coverage from UNLV Rebels linebacker Bailey Laolagi (48) and defensive lineman Salanoa-Alo Wily (42) at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels defensive back Ty'Jason Roberts (38) walks to the field before a football game against Air Force Falcons at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10), right, reacts after a missed catch during a fourth down with over a minute remaining the game against Air Force Falcons defensive back Ross Connors (31) in the in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV almost pulled off its own dramatic victory against Air Force.

The Rebels trailed by 20 points in the third quarter and charged back to make it a one-possession game before a last-ditch drive failed.

That allowed Air Force to hang on to win 41-35 on Friday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West) next plays at San Jose State on Oct. 27.

Air Force (3-4, 1-3) erased a 27-point deficit to win last season’s meeting 34-30.

This is a developing story. Check later for updates.

