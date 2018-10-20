UNLV’s rally falls short in 41-35 loss to Air Force

UNLV almost pulled off its own dramatic victory against Air Force.
The Rebels trailed by 20 points in the third quarter and charged back to make it a one-possession game before a last-ditch drive failed.
That allowed Air Force to hang on to win 41-35 on Friday at Sam Boyd Stadium.
UNLV (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West) next plays at San Jose State on Oct. 27.
Air Force (3-4, 1-3) erased a 27-point deficit to win last season’s meeting 34-30.
This is a developing story. Check later for updates.
More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.