UNLV’s rally falls short in 41-35 loss to Air Force

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2018 - 10:23 pm
 

UNLV almost pulled off its own dramatic victory against Air Force.

The Rebels trailed by 20 points in the third quarter and charged back to make it a one-possession game before a last-ditch drive failed.

That allowed Air Force to hang on to win 41-35 on Friday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West) next plays at San Jose State on Oct. 27.

Air Force (3-4, 1-3) erased a 27-point deficit to win last season’s meeting 34-30.

This is a developing story. Check later for updates.

