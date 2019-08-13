UNLV’s Tyleek Collins participates in first padded practice

The sophomore wide receiver, who caught 31 passes for 422 yards and six TDs last season, practiced Tuesday for the first time in pads since sustaining a concussion July 2.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Tyleek Collins (9) runs the ball against coverage from Air Force Falcons defensive back Jeremy Fejedelem (2) during the first quarter of the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV sophomore wide receiver Tyleek Collins finally went through a padded practice Tuesday morning at Rebel Park.

He suffered a concussion in a seven-on-seven throwing session July 2 and until recently was a spectator. Collins participated in Sunday’s practice, but that was in helmets and shorts.

“It felt pretty good running around and getting loose a little bit in trying to get back in my element with my pads on,” he said.

Collins (5 feet 9 inches, 170 pounds) has game-breaking ability. He caught 31 passes for 422 yards and a team-high six touchdowns last season. He caught four passes for 139 yards and a 79-yard touchdown at Utah State and had nine receptions for 170 yards and four TDs at San Jose State.

But Collins also is in a crowded position at wide receiver.

“He’s an elite-talent guy,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “Now he’s got to be an elite-focus guy. You see lapses of focus with him at times. If he becomes more consistent with it, I think he’ll be pretty special. But now he’s got guys that are pushing him. One of the great things about having the depth that we do is, if you start to slack off, you look at (freshman) little Stevie Jenkins. That kid’s been unbelievable since he’s been here. If you aren’t ready to go, Stevie will take your job.”

Position breakdown

Secondary

Left cornerback

Jericho Flowers, Sr., 5-10, 180

Kyle Moses, So., 5-9, 185

Jamel Hamm, Fr., 6-4, 195

Right cornerback

Myles Plummer, Sr., 6-1, 185

Aaron Lewis, Jr., 5-9, 180

Jamel Hamm, Fr., 6-4, 195

Free safety

Drew Tejchman, Jr., 5-11, 195

Phillip Hill, Fr., 5-11, 185

Greg Francis, Jr., 6-2, 195

Strong safety

Evan Austrie, Sr., 6-0, 205

Bryce Jackson, So., 5-9, 190

Greg Francis, Jr., 6-2, 195

Notable

— UNLV finishes training camp this week and will go into scout team preparation next week for the Aug. 31 season opener against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“Between now and the time we leave the football field on Saturday night, we’ve got to get every little wrinkle out of this team, every situation done,” Sanchez said.

— AT&T SportsNet will televise the Rebels’ games Nov. 2 at Colorado State at 12:30 p.m., Nov. 23 against San Jose State at 1 p.m. and Nov. 30 at UNR at noon. The Sept. 28 game at Wyoming is the only one without a start time. It will be televised by an ESPN network.

— UNLV’s administration, led by athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, distributed ice pops to the team after practice.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.