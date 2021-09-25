UNLV’s upset effort falls short against No. 22 Fresno State
UNLV built a two-touchdown lead Friday night against No. 22 Fresno State and led by a point midway through the fourth quarter before falling before falling 38-30 at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Doug Brumfield returned for the Rebels (0-4) after missing last week’s game against Iowa State with an undisclosed upper body injury. He finished 6 of 13 for 143 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career before departing in the third quarter with an apparent lower body injury.
Freshman Cameron Friel replaced Brumfield, completing 9 of 15 passes for 138 yards.
Fresno State improved to 3-1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviejwournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.