78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
UNLV Football

UNLV’s upset effort falls short against No. 22 Fresno State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2021 - 10:38 pm
 
UNLV linebacker Kylan Wilborn wraps up Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers during the first ...
UNLV linebacker Kylan Wilborn wraps up Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper looks to avoid UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver duri ...
Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper looks to avoid UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener drops back to pass against UNLV during the first half of a ...
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener drops back to pass against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener avoids a sack against UNLV linebacker Kylan Wilborn during ...
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener avoids a sack against UNLV linebacker Kylan Wilborn during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
UNLV running back Charles Williams heads downfield against Fresno State during the first half o ...
UNLV running back Charles Williams heads downfield against Fresno State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Fresno State wide receiver Josh Kelly runs around UNLV defenders during the first half of an NC ...
Fresno State wide receiver Josh Kelly runs around UNLV defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Fresno State Jalen Cropper looks to avoid UNLV defensive back Nohl Williams during the first ha ...
Fresno State Jalen Cropper looks to avoid UNLV defensive back Nohl Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
UNLV running back Charles Williams looks to run past Fresno State defensive back Evan Williams ...
UNLV running back Charles Williams looks to run past Fresno State defensive back Evan Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield drops back to pass against Fresno State during the first half o ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield drops back to pass against Fresno State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener avoids a sack against UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake during ...
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener avoids a sack against UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV built a two-touchdown lead Friday night against No. 22 Fresno State and led by a point midway through the fourth quarter before falling before falling 38-30 at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Doug Brumfield returned for the Rebels (0-4) after missing last week’s game against Iowa State with an undisclosed upper body injury. He finished 6 of 13 for 143 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career before departing in the third quarter with an apparent lower body injury.

Freshman Cameron Friel replaced Brumfield, completing 9 of 15 passes for 138 yards.

Fresno State improved to 3-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviejwournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
2
Bartender says he was forced to repay thousands after being robbed at gunpoint
Bartender says he was forced to repay thousands after being robbed at gunpoint
3
Raiders report: Starting safety briefly leaves practice
Raiders report: Starting safety briefly leaves practice
4
Las Vegas house owned by late Tony Hsieh listed for $2M
Las Vegas house owned by late Tony Hsieh listed for $2M
5
Raiders linebacker didn’t want to be on outside looking in
Raiders linebacker didn’t want to be on outside looking in
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) against Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA col ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield returns to practice
By / RJ

Rebels redshirt freshman quarterback Doug Brumfield was a full participant in Monday’s practice, per UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo, and there is optimism that he’ll play Friday against No. 22 Fresno State.