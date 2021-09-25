UNLV’s upset effort falls short against No. 22 Fresno State

UNLV built a 14-0 lead Friday against No. 22 Fresno State and led 30-29 in the fourth quarter before falling 38-30 at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California.

UNLV linebacker Kylan Wilborn wraps up Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper looks to avoid UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener drops back to pass against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener avoids a sack against UNLV linebacker Kylan Wilborn during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV running back Charles Williams heads downfield against Fresno State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State wide receiver Josh Kelly runs around UNLV defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State Jalen Cropper looks to avoid UNLV defensive back Nohl Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV running back Charles Williams looks to run past Fresno State defensive back Evan Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield drops back to pass against Fresno State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener avoids a sack against UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Redshirt freshman quarterback Doug Brumfield returned for the Rebels (0-4) after missing last week’s game against Iowa State with an undisclosed upper body injury. He finished 6 of 13 for 143 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career before departing in the third quarter with an apparent lower body injury.

Freshman Cameron Friel replaced Brumfield, completing 9 of 15 passes for 138 yards.

Fresno State improved to 3-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

