USC tackle Clayton Bradley transferring to UNLV
Former Southern California offensive tackle Clayton Bradley is transferring to UNLV, and the graduate transfer will be eligible to play this season.
— Clayton Bradley (@ClaytonJ76) May 23, 2020
Bradley (6 feet 5 inches, 295 pounds) did not play last season because of a back injury suffered in 2018.
The NCAA granted him a sixth year of eligibility in January.
Bradley played in 14 games and started three in 2017 and saw action in just three games in 2018 because of the injury.
