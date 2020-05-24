82°F
UNLV Football

USC tackle Clayton Bradley transferring to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2020 - 12:30 pm
 

Former Southern California offensive tackle Clayton Bradley is transferring to UNLV, and the graduate transfer will be eligible to play this season.

Bradley (6 feet 5 inches, 295 pounds) did not play last season because of a back injury suffered in 2018.

The NCAA granted him a sixth year of eligibility in January.

Bradley played in 14 games and started three in 2017 and saw action in just three games in 2018 because of the injury.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

THE LATEST