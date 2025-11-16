Utah State safety suffers serious injury in loss to UNLV

Utah State safety Titan Saxton was carted from the field after making a tackle on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter of the Aggies’ double-overtime loss to UNLV.

Utah State Aggies safety Titan Saxton (23) lifts a fist into the air as fans cheer, he injured on a UNLV kickoff return and carried out to an awaiting ambulance during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah State coach Bronco Mendenhall had no medical update after the game on safety Titan Saxton, who was carted from the field in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s 29-26 double-overtime loss to UNLV.

Saxton’s helmet appeared to contact the thigh of the Rebels’ Jaylon Glover as he attempted to make a tackle on a kickoff return. Glover was originally ruled to have fumbled on the play, but it was overturned on review.

The sophomore from Smithfield, Utah, was laid out on the Allegiant Stadium turf for several minutes as both teams took a knee while athletic trainers attended to Saxton.

He was able to give a thumbs-up as he was carted off the turf. He was transported to a hospital.

“It’s difficult anytime you see someone you love get hurt,” Mendenhall said. “No different for a coach. It’s very challenging for his teammates, also. We are forced in this profession when significant things happen that you have to move on really fast. It’s not ideal.”

Mendenhall credited his team for being able to continue through difficult circumstances after the play happened with 6:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.