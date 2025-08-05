‘We can be a monster’: UNLV running back group brimming with talent

UNLV football coach Dan Mullen said the group of running backs on campus right now is one of the best he’s ever worked with.

Dan Mullen is known for his spread offense, for moving the football up and down the field in a variety of ways.

But as much as UNLV’s coach has developed some of the best quarterbacks in college football history like Alex Smith, Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott, he has also had his share of terrific running backs.

Which brings us to the Rebels this season.

“It’s one of the better rooms I’ve had all-time,” Mullen said. “We have talent. We have depth. We have different styles. They’re not all clones of each other. Each guy runs a play and it’s going to hit a little differently.

“That gives you a lot of flexibility with running backs and how we utilize them within the offense.”

This year’s group of running backs is one of the most talented UNLV has ever known. But the players are still learning Mullen’s system and how they fit into it.

The message from running backs coach Quinton Ganther is to continue working, to keep fighting to improve. That the mental aspect of the game is the most important.

He knows what he’s talking about.

Acting like pros

Ganther played collegiately at Utah and was a 1,000-yard rusher as a senior. He was then picked in the seventh round of the 2006 draft by the Titans and spent time with four NFL teams over five years.

“The good thing right now is we have guys acting like pros,” Ganther said. “They’re studying on their own, they’re asking questions, they’re calling when they’re not in the building trying to figure out the right things to do. We’re all learning.

“All you can ask for is a group that puts in the work to get better. Everyone brings something different to the table. We have to use that if we want to be successful.”

UNLV has speed and size at running back this year. There are shifty players, straight-ahead bruisers and guys who can make plays out of the backfield. That should make the Rebels a tough cover for opponents.

Junior Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas, a preseason All-Mountain West selection, is the headliner.

He was one of 45 players included on the 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list and also made the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the best running back in college football.

Thomas finished with 918 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 164 carries last season.

“He’s a slasher, he’s tough,” Ganther said. “He’s not the biggest guy (at 5-foot-9), but he has a big heart and is resilient. He pays attention, he takes notes, he wants to be the best. I appreciate all the things he brings to the table.”

Junior Jaylon Glover is another running back to watch. The Utah transfer was highly rated after he entered the portal. Glover, who is listed at 5-foot-9, had 982 yards and six touchdowns on 227 carries during his three years with the Utes.

The Rebels also have graduate transfer Keyvone Lee, who spent time at Penn State and Mississippi State. And there are others that could contribute as well.

“It’s important we can all add something, add more tools to the tool box,” Glover said. “With a room like ours, I think we can be a monster with everyone having their own skill sets. That’s only going to make us better.

“I know it’s important we make things as tight-knit as possible. We don’t want to veer off much from what (last season’s team) did. We just want to take it to another level. I think it starts with building chemistry off the field. Once you do that, it will translate.”

Depth is key

Here’s the good thing about UNLV’s running back depth: Guys can go down and others will fill in the gaps.

It’s a reality of the sport. Having enough bodies to get the job done is important.

“You’re going to get nicked up during the season,” Mullen said. “But you have a bunch of guys you feel comfortable with putting in a game. It also gives them the opportunity to stay healthy throughout the course of the year if reps are limited. I like that. It’s a big plus for us.”

One of his most talented running back rooms of all-time.

That’s saying something.

