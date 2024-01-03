What are UNLV’s quarterback options for 2024?

Now that Jayden Maiava has announced he will transfer, UNLV has several options to find a starting quarterback either on the roster or outside the program.

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) runs the ball near the end zone during a game against Bryant at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava’s announcement Monday that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal undoubtedly puts the UNLV football program in a tough spot.

But it’s not necessarily a crushing blow as coach Barry Odom enters his second season.

Never has it been easier for a college team, especially one with a strong foundation, to find reinforcements on the transfer market. Odom and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion also have several in-house options before they even hit the market.

Doug Brumfield entered this season as the starting quarterback and has been in the program for four seasons. Maiava took over when Brumfield was hurt in Week 4 and never relinquished the job.

Brumfield has been inconsistent as a passer, but he has run for 10 touchdowns in his career and has been a good locker-room leader.

But he’s not a slam dunk to get the job even if no competition is brought in during the offseason.

Cam Friel has been in the program for three seasons, completing 174 of 275 passes for 1,972 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 appearances. While he has struggled with interceptions, Friel has shown arm talent in his limited work.

Also, Bo Edmundson is likely to become a popular name among the fan base.

The former Michigan State-commit redshirted this season after coming to UNLV from Texas power Lake Travis High School in Austin. He was a three-star prospect who was ranked the No. 27 pocket-passer recruit in his class last season.

Other names already in the mix will be Lucas Lenhoff and Gael Ochoa. Lenhoff is a walk-on from Charlotte, North Carolina, who redshirted this season, and Ochoa, a class of 2024 signee, brings athleticism to the position.

But Odom and his staff expect to have too good a team to not have competition at the most important position. They are almost certain to look for an established player who could start immediately, especially because all the movement in college football makes it so possible to accomplish.

There will be a great deal of options in the portal, both players who have entered and others who will add their names in the coming weeks.

There are far too many players to list all of them, but some stand out.

Odom has familiarity with Malik Hornsby, who spent three seasons at Arkansas before playing at Texas State this season and re-entering the portal this week.

Former Washington State and Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura has plenty of talent and could fit the offense, but he has had legal issues.

Former Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Bowens hasn’t played much in three seasons at three schools, but could find a home in Las Vegas after making stops at UNC Charlotte, Penn State and Oklahoma.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.