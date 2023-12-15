What awards has UNLV football won during historic season?

UNLV’s surprising football season earned recognition around the country. Here’s a list of the awards the Rebels players and coaches earned this year.

UNLV players run out of the tunnel during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom stands on the field after losing the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players get amped up during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV is enjoying its most successful football season since 1984.

The Rebels, in coach Barry Odom’s first year in change, made their first bowl game since 2013 and appeared in the Mountain West championship game for the first time.

UNLV has a chance to reach 10 wins for just the second time ever when it plays Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix. The Rebels’ surprising season caught the attention of the college football world, as several players and coaches were singled out for recognition by various organizations.

Here is a complete list of the awards UNLV has won or been up for:

Odom

Stats: 9-4 record

— Eddie Robinson coach of the year finalist

— Mountain West coach of the year

— College Football Network coach of the year finalist

— College Football Network Mountain West coach of the year

— Mountain West Wire coach of the year

Brennan Marion — offensive coordinator

Stats: 34.3 points per game, 179.5 rush yards per game, 235.2 passing yards per game

— Mountain West Wire coordinator of the year

Jose Pizano — sixth-year kicker

Stats: 25-for-27 on field goals, 52-for-52 on extra points

— Lou Groza Award finalist (nation’s best kicker)

— Football Writers Association of America All-America first team

— Walter Camp All-America second team

— Associated Press All-America second team

— American Football Coaches Association All-America second team

— ESPN All-America second team

— Sports Illustrated All-America second team

— Mountain West special teams player of the year

— All-Mountain West first team

— College Football Network All-America honorable mention

— College Football Network Mountain West specialist of the year

— College Football Network Mountain West kicker of the year

— College Football Network All-Mountain West first team

— Mountain West Wire Special Teams player of the year

— Mountain West Wire first team

Jayden Maiava — redshirt freshman quarterback

Stats: 2,794 yards passing, 14 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, 261 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns

— Mountain West freshman of the year

— All-Mountain West second team

— College Football Network freshman quarterback of the year

— College Football Network freshman All-American

— College Football Network Mountain West quarterback of the year

— College Football Network All-Mountain West first team

— Mountain West Wire freshman of the year

— Mountain West Wire second team

Ricky White III — junior wide receiver

Stats: 1,386 yards, 81 catches, seven touchdowns

— AP All-America third team

— All-Mountain West first team

— College Football Network All-America second team

— College Football Network Mountain West offensive player of the year

— College Football Network Mountain West wide receiver of the year

— College Football Network All-Mountain West first team

— Action Network All-America first team

— Mountain West Wire first team

Jacob De Jesus — junior wide receiver/kick returner/punt returner

Stats: 511 yards, 52 catches, two touchdowns, 16 punt returns for 257 yards, 29 kickoff returns for 762 yards

— The Jet Award finalist (nation’s best return specialist)

— All-Mountain West first team (punt and kick returner)

— USA Today All-America second team

— College Football Network All-Mountain West honorable mention (wide receiver)

— College Football Network Mountain West kick returner of the year

— College Football Network All-Mountain West first team (kick returner)

— College Football Network All-Mountain West honorable mention (punt returner)

— Action Network All-America second team

— Mountain West Wire first team (punt and kick returner)

Jett Elad — junior defensive back

Stats: 55 tackles, six pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery

— Jon Cornish Trophy finalist (Best Canadian NCAA football player)

Tiger Shanks — junior offensive tackle

Stats: Helped UNLV average 179.5 rushing yards while starting all 13 games

— All-Mountain West first team

— College Football Network All-Mountain West second team

— Mountain West Wire third team

Jackson Woodard — junior linebacker

Stats: 113 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception

— All-Mountain West first team

— College Football Mountain West defensive newcomer of the year

— College Football Network All-Mountain West second team

— Mountain West Wire first team

Amani Trigg-Wright — sixth-year offensive guard

Stats: Helped UNLV average 179.5 rushing yards while starting all 13 games

— College Football Network All-America honorable mention

— College Football Network Mountain West guard of the year

— College Football Network All-Mountain West first team

Cameron Oliver — junior cornerback

Stats: 48 tackles, three interceptions, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble

— All-Mountain West second team

— College Football Network All-Mountain West first team

— Mountain West Wire first team

Jai’Den Thomas — freshman running back

Stats: 503 yards, 12 touchdowns

— College Football Network All-Mountain West third team

— College Football Network Freshman All-American honorable mention

— Mountain West Wire third team

Jaxen Turner — fifth-year safety

Stats: 59 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, three tackles for loss

— All-Mountain West honorable mention

— College Football Network All-Mountain West third team

Marshall Nichols — sophomore punter

Stats: 48 punts, 2,242 yards, 46.71 yards per punt

— All-Mountain West honorable mention

— Mountain West Wire second team

Jalen Dixon — junior defensive lineman

Stats: 29 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble

— All-Mountain West second team

Vincent Davis — fifth-year running back

Stats: 722 yards, six touchdowns

— All-Mountain West honorable mention

Donavyn Lester — fifth-year running back

Stats: 455 yards, nine touchdowns

— All-Mountain West honorable mention

Marsel McDuffie — sophomore linebacker

Stats: 82 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble

— All-Mountain West honorable mention

Alexander Whitmore — junior defensive lineman

Stats: 29 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks

— College Football Network All-Mountain West third team

Jack Hasz — senior center

Stats: Helped UNLV average 179.5 rushing yards while starting all 13 games

— Mountain West Wire fourth team

Fred Thompkins — senior linebacker

Stats: 52 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble

— Mountain West Wire fourth team

Andre Meono — sophomore kicker

Stats: 87 kickoffs, 29 touchbacks

— College Football Network All-Mountain West second team (kickoff specialist)

Kris Williams — senior defensive back

Stats: 10 tackles, one fumble recovery

College Football Network All-Mountain West third team (special teams)

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.