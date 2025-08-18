What they’re saying about UNLV football and Dan Mullen

UNLV football kicks off the Dan Mullen era Saturday against Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium. Here is what the national media are saying about the Rebels.

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen speaks with concern to his players and coaches during football practice at Fertitta Field on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Dan Mullen era of UNLV football kicks off Saturday when the Rebels host Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels received votes in The Associated Press and coaches preseason rankings and were given a 21.3 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN Analytics.

Here is what the national college football media are saying about UNLV:

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com

“The Rebels might be the single most fascinating team in the Group of Five. After winning 20 games over 2023 and 2024 (the same number they had won in the six years prior combined), they lost head coach Barry Odom and most of last season’s starters. That typically spells doom, but new head coach Dan Mullen has a fantastic résumé, and his transfer haul includes more blue-chippers than a lot of power-conference rosters can boast. If either (Alex) Orji or (Anthony) Colandrea thrives at quarterback, the Rebels could threaten Boise State. … UNLV’s season could go in a lot of directions, but the ceiling is still high.”

RJ Young, FoxSports

“Don’t look now, but Dan Mullen made his return to coaching in Las Vegas with one of the best transfer classes in the country on paper. New Rebels include former Michigan QB Alex Orji, Penn State RB Keyvone Lee, Texas WR Troy Omeire, Alabama WR JoJo Earle, LSU WR Koy Moore, Texas State DE Tunmise Adeleye, Texas A&M DB Denver Harris and former Georgia DB Jake Pope. That’s 16 former four-star and five-star players, and with former Urban Meyer and Ryan Day assistant Corey Dennis calling plays, UNLV is the team to watch early in the Group of Six.”

Adam Breneman, @AdamBreneman81

“College football’s sleeping giants are waking up. Last year, it was (Arizona State). This year — UNLV is on the radar. They have the talent, the location and the facilities. Bishop Gorman is in their backyard … five hours from SoCal … three from Texas. Even Dan Mullen said their setup blows Florida’s away. You can practice like a pro … and sit ringside at UFC that same night. Vegas might be next.”

College football’s sleeping giants are waking up. Last year, it was ASU. This year - UNLV is on the radar. They have the talent, the location, and the facilities. Bishop Gorman is in their backyard… 5 hours from SoCal… 3 from Texas. Even Dan Mullen said their setup blows… pic.twitter.com/OxqVzhwCGS — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) August 15, 2025

Collin Wilson, Action Network

“Let’s dig into this UNLV situation because there’s a lot going on here, and honestly, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. … Even though UNLV managed to pull off some close games and had a double-digit win season last year, the roster is very different now. The team we’re talking about for this season isn’t the same one that finished strong. There’s so much turnover in talent, coaching styles and new coordinators that UNLV is still a mystery. It’s piecing together guys from FCS and the Power Four conferences across all positions. It’s going to take time for this group to jell and for us to really understand what they’re about.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com

“… (Dan) Mullen is a proven coaching commodity who will bring continued credibility to the sideline. He has lured in a roster filled with former blue-chippers and/or signees from power conferences. If he can translate that into some style points against weaker competition, it will help.”

Mark Morales-Smith, SI.com

“Because of all the changes, UNLV has been considered one of the most polarizing teams in the nation this season. Nevertheless, it does look like they may be getting a lot more respect than some may have expected. The 2025 College Football AP Top 25 rankings have come out, and the Rebels were listed as a team receiving votes. … This is huge news for a program on the rise. There is a legitimate chance that UNLV can spend a lot of time in the top 25 this season and potentially even compete to make a run at the College Football Playoffs.”

Pete Fiutak, CollegeFootballNews.com

“Outside of the trip to Boise State, everything else is getable depending on how fast the team comes together. … Get to November at 4-3 — at least, and it’s on. The Rebels should beat New Mexico, Utah State and Hawaii at home, they’ll be better than (UNR) and going to Colorado State is 50/50. There will be a step back, but UNLV will make it three winning seasons in a row for the first time since getting to the D-I level from 1978 to 1980.”

Colton Pool, HeroSports.com

“I predict UNLV won’t win the Mountain West but will go Over 8.5 wins. Expecting Dan Mullen to come in, after being out of coaching for a couple of years, and lead this team to a conference championship is unrealistic. But the Rebels are still in a great position as a program.”

Kyle Wood, Athlon Sports

“The Rebels have seen each of their last two seasons end in the MWC title game at the hands of Boise State. Perhaps coach Dan Mullen’s arrival in Sin City can unseat the Group of Five favorite. Though the roster is particularly portal heavy, Mullen is more than capable of coaching up this group, which is full of former power conference players. There’s likely more value in taking the Rebels to make the CFP, which might just happen if they win their first MWC championship.”

Zane Woods, Mountain West Connection

“It’s the start of something new. There’s no more Go-Go offense, there’s no more low preseason expectations, the time for UNLV is now. UNLV has taken on a brand new identity, the identity of an athletic program that is serious about competing in football.”

@GratefulKeg, Lineups.com

“UNLV is listed as low as +900 (to make the College Football Playoff) at certain shops. It’s anywhere from +500 to BetMGM +700 to win the Mountain West. The most likely, and potentially only, path to the postseason is by winning the conference title and representing the highest-ranked G5 league champion. While the Rebels lost all but one of their 17 all-conference players from last year, first-year coach Dan Mullen has a proven history of piling up wins in a hurry.”

