WR Nick Williams makes the most of his one season at UNLV

Senior Nick Williams, a transfer wide receiver from Division II CSU Pueblo, is taking advantage of his only season with the Rebels, providing consistent play at wide receiver.

UNLV wide receiver Nick Williams makes the catch under pressure from defensive back Jerrae Williams during football practice on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV senior wide receiver Nick Williams had one year of eligibility remaining. He also had a decision to make.

One option, the path of least resistance, was to stay at Division II CSU Pueblo in Colorado. The other was to try something new — to test himself and catch a glimpse of a path not taken.

“I kind of wanted to prove to myself that I could play at this level,” Williams said.

At UNLV, the 6-foot-4-inch wideout has emerged as a steadying presence in a receiver corps which has battled injuries all season. While most of the new faces around the Rebels program have multiple years of eligibility left, however, Williams arrived with no time to waste.

His next opportunity to impress comes at 4 p.m. Saturday when UNLV plays at San Diego State in a Mountain West clash between teams tied with 2-2 records in conference play.

“To have him come in and spell us the way we’ve needed him — obviously, still (need him) — has been pivotal,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said. “He’s really important. I’ve got a ton of respect for Nick and his game.

“I wish we had him longer.”

Williams has already had a fulfilling career. During his final season at CSU Pueblo, he had 48 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns.

He’d already completed his bachelor’s degree in economics and finance at CSU Pueblo, so Williams decided to enter the transfer portal for his final season of college football.

The wideout talked with several schools in the Pac-12 and Big 10, but felt a connection to the Rebels, Arroyo and UNLV wide receivers coach Jonathan Krause. UNLV’s pitch about being underdogs appealed to Williams, given his Division II background, and he appreciated the coaching staff promising him an opportunity to compete.

“I don’t guarantee playing time for anybody,” Krause said. “He came in. He was consistent. He put in the work, and everything paid off for him.”

However, Williams had to be patient. He arrived before summer workouts, competing with several new faces in the wide receiver group. He wasn’t named a starter. Instead, the former D-II receiver came off the bench.

His chance arrived Sept. 24 against Utah State. Two of UNLV’s starting wideouts, Kyle Williams and Jeff Weimer, left the game injured, and Williams stepped up, grabbing three catches for 53 yards mainly from the slot receiver position. Outside of the Rebels 42-7 loss to Air Force, Williams has caught at least two passes in every game since becoming a starter.

Consistency was his key to seeing the field. It’s been a needed trait, as the UNLV quarterback situation has been anything but consistent since Williams’ emergence.

His most productive game came against Notre Dame. He hauled in four passes for 47 yards, despite UNLV rotating between sophomore backup quarterbacks Cameron Friel and Harrison Bailey. For Williams, who was playing Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines a year ago, it was the type of experience that made his leap to the next level worth the risk.

“Right now, for me,” Williams said, “it’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.