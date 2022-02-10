UNLV hires Deputy Athletic Director Ketcham from Arizona

Erick Harper poses for a photo following a press conference announcing him as the new UNLV director of athletics, at the Thomas & Mack Center board room in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV on Wednesday announced the hiring of Mike Ketcham in the role of deputy athletic director. He will serve in several roles, including the men’s basketball program’s sports supervisor, the multimedia rights partner liaison and will take charge of the Rebel Athletic Fund — the AD’s fundraising department — and ticket sales.

“He is a tremendous person and an exceptional fundraiser and is committed to the student-athlete experience,” UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper said in a press release. “As a former student-athlete and coach himself, Mike understands the value of teamwork and collaboration.”

Ketcham arrives at UNLV after spending the past 12 years at Arizona. He most recently served as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Men’s Basketball and Administration. He was also the sport supervisor for men’s and women’s golf and football between 2014-18.

“I am looking forward to being a part of this new team and helping our student-athletes fulfill their goals both academically and athletically,” he said.

A two-year letter-winner at Arkansas where he played men’s golf, coaching initially seemed like Ketcham’s calling. He began his career at Scottsdale Community College before spendings stints with San Jose State and Oregon State before returning to Arkansas. He coached the Razorbacks for five seasons before taking a high school athletic director position in Des Moines, Iowa, closer to his hometown of Ottumwa, Iowa.

Ketcham took the job at Arizona in 2010 as an associate athletic director of major gifts before being promoted in 2014. He oversaw the fundraising efforts for the Wildcats’ new golf facilities, as well as McKale Center renovations, an academic center, an indoor sports complex and Arizona’s new football facility.

“Las Vegas is a special place with great opportunity. I can’t wait to get to know and engage with our community and campus partners,” Ketcham said.

