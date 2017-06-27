UNLV hires John Gladchuk as senior associate athletic director

John Gladchuk, who was at Louisiana State, was hired to be UNLV’s senior associate athletic director for external affairs. He is the first major hire by new Rebels athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.

UNLV's new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

New UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois made her first major hire Tuesday, announcing John Gladchuk will be the senior associate AD in charge of external affairs.

He joins UNLV from Louisiana State, where Gladchuk was the executive director of corporate and foundation relations. Before that, he was in the same role at Virginia Tech from 2013 to 2016.

Reed-Francois spent the past three years at Virginia Tech.

“Having worked alongside John raising revenue at Virginia Tech, I have seen firsthand his proven ability and experience in cultivating genuine relationships with donors and constituents,” Reed-Francois said in a statement. “He brings a thoughtful and analytical approach coupled with an unyielding work ethic. I trust that he will work well with Erick Harper and the dedicated fundraising team and volunteers we already have in place.”

Softball coach resigns

Lisa Dodd resigned after five seasons as the Rebels’ softball coach.

She went 121-147, including 49-65 in the Mountain West. UNLV went 25-27 this past season, including 8-16 in conference play.

The Rebels haven’t had a winning season since going 27-18 in 2011.

UNLV will conduct a national search, according to a news release.

Updated logo

The university will announce a new version of its logo at a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday. University president Len Jessup and Dan Price, president of the design firm Adrenalin, will unveil the logo at the Si Redd Room inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

The last change to the spirit logo occurred in 2006, with the name UNLV in more vibrant red over Hey Reb!, sporting a black rather than gray Western hat.

