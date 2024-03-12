UNLV hockey team falls short in bid for ACHA national championship

Fifth-seeded UNLV lost to Adrian College (Mich.) in the American Collegiate Hockey Association men’s Division I final on Tuesday in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

UNLV’s club hockey team fell short in its quest for a national championship Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Rebels couldn’t crack Adrian College (Mich.) goaltender Noah Decottignies and lost 3-0 in the American Collegiate Hockey Association men’s Division I final at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

The No. 2 Bulldogs (34-5) won their third Murdoch Cup as the ACHA national champion.

Decottignies, who ranked second in ACHA Division I in goals-against average, finished with 41 saves to earn his sixth shutout of the season.

Matthew DiCesare scored with 2:38 left in the second period to give Adrian a 1-0 advantage. Matteo DiGiulio had a power-play goal in the third period for the Bulldogs and added an empty-net tally.

UNLV (25-7-1) controlled play in the first period and finished with a 16-8 advantage in shots on goal, but Decottignies kept the game scoreless. The Rebels outshot Adrian 41-29 overall.

UNLV goaltender Vince Benedetto stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced.

The Rebels were making their first appearance in the ACHA Division I national title game. The Rebels beat No. 3 Central Oklahoma, Pittsburgh and Missouri State at the national tournament on their way to the championship contest.

