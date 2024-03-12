UNLV hockey team plays for ACHA national championship Tuesday

UNLV faces No. 2 Adrian College on Tuesday night in the American Collegiate Hockey Association men’s Division I final in St. Louis.

UNLV’s club hockey team will play for a national championship Tuesday, March 12, 2024, against Adrian College in the American Collegiate Hockey Association men’s Division I final at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

UNLV’s club hockey team will play for a national championship Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Rebels (25-6-1) take on powerhouse Adrian College (33-5) in the American Collegiate Hockey Association men’s Division I final at 6 p.m. at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The winner earns the Murdoch Cup.

The game will be streamed on FloHockey.tv.

UNLV knocked off No. 3 Central Oklahoma 6-4 in the national semifinals behind two goals from Justin Stathopoulos. The Rebels also defeated Missouri State 7-2 and Pittsburgh 5-1 at the national tournament on their way to the title game.

Bradley Golant leads UNLV in scoring with 44 points in 32 games.

No. 2 Adrian (Michigan) is playing in its second straight national final and seeking its third ACHA national title overall. The Bulldogs beat No. 8 Ohio 3-1 in the semifinals following convincing wins over Liberty and rival Calvin University.

Adrian features a deep offensive attack and tight defense led by goaltender Noah Decottignies, who is second in ACHA Division I with a 1.75 goals-against average.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.