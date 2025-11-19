UNLV men’s basketball hosts Saint Joseph’s after huge win in Memphis

UNLV men’s basketball team hosts Saint Joseph’s at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday coming off a huge win in Memphis.

■ Who: Saint Joseph’s at UNLV

■ When: 7 p.m. Thursday

■ Where: Thomas & Mack Center

■ TV: SSSEN

■ Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

■ Line: Off

■ About UNLV (2-2): The Rebels are coming off a 92-78 road win over Memphis on Sunday in coach Josh Pastner’s first game against the Tigers since he left the school in 2016.

UNLV has scored at least 81 points in all four of its games this season and is averaging 91.8 points per game, tied for 45th among the 361 Division I teams.

Senior guard Howie Fleming Jr. and freshman guard Issac Williamson both scored a career-high 25 points against Memphis. Fleming added a game-high 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Williamson is averaging a team-high 18 points per game, while junior guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and senior forward Kimani Hamilton are each averaging 15.3 points per game.

Freshman forward Naas Cunningham (12.3) and Fleming (11) are also scoring more than 10 points per game.

■ About Saint Joseph’s (2-2): The Hawks are coming off an 83-74 loss at Penn on Monday despite four players scoring 10 or more points.

Sophomore guard Deuce Jones II led Saint Joseph’s with 24 points in the defeat. He’s averaging a team-high 17.3 points per game and is shooting 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com.