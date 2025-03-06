UNLV men’s basketball preview: Rebels close season against MW champs

UNLV’s men’s basketball team will close its regular season Friday by facing the Mountain West champions on the road.

Where are the fans? Raiders see drop in home crowds; UNLV goes up

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger greets guard Julian Rishwain (20) and his family on senior night before facing the San Diego State Aztecs in the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 04, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Who: UNLV at New Mexico

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: CBSSN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

About the Rebels (17-13, 11-8 Mountain West): UNLV has won three straight, as well as six of its last seven, after defeating San Diego State 74-67 at home Tuesday.

Senior guard Julian Rishwain had a career-high 26 points in the victory to help the Rebels sweep the Aztecs for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Junior guard Jaden Henley added 17 points in UNLV’s fourth win since sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. suffered a shoulder injury Feb. 15 against Fresno State.

Fourth-year coach Kevin Kruger and Thomas’ father, Dedan Thomas Sr., have expressed optimism that the Rebels’ leading scorer will return this season.

UNLV’s road game at New Mexico on Friday is the team’s regular-season finale. The Rebels will then compete in the Mountain West tournament, which will be held Wednesday through March 15 at Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV is locked into the No. 6 seed and will play the No. 11 seed at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

About the Lobos (24-6, 16-3): Junior guard Donovan Dent scored 33 points to lead New Mexico to a 71-67 win over UNR on Tuesday, clinching at least a share of the Mountain West regular-season title for the Lobos.

New Mexico, which will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, is 15-1 at home.

The Lobos defeated UNLV 75-73 their first meeting this season at Thomas & Mack Center on Jan. 25. Thomas had 18 points for the Rebels in the loss, while Rishwain added 16 points.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.