94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
UNLV

UNLV names interim athletic director

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2021 - 11:02 am
 
Erick Harper (UNLV Athletics)
Erick Harper (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV senior associate athletic director Erick Harper has been elevated to interim athletic director, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Harper, at least in the short term, replaces Desiree Reed-Francois, who departed this week for the athletic director post at Missouri. Harper has worked in athletic administration for 31 years, spending the last nine with UNLV.

He was a member of the Rebel Athletic Fund staff, and responsibilities included “principal gifts, major gifts, trades, cars program, and sport administrator for women’s golf,” according to his biography on the school’s website.

Previous stops included Arizona and Kansas State, where he played football from 1986 to 1989, lettering all four years as a starting defensive back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in east valley
4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in east valley
2
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
3
AEG vax directive impacts Las Vegas concerts, events
AEG vax directive impacts Las Vegas concerts, events
4
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
5
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST