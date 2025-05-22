UNLV peaking heading into NCAA men’s golf championship

UNLV heads to the NCAA men’s championship beginning Friday in Carlsbad, California, playing some of its best golf of the season.

The UNLV men’s golf team has been passing tests all season. The final exam begins Friday.

The Rebels head to the NCAA championship in Carlsbad, California, playing some of their best golf of the season. They earned their place with a third-place finish against a stacked field last week at a regional in Urbana, Illinois, putting them among the final 30 teams with a chance at a national title.

Coaches and players believe it’s a possibility.

“One of the things we’ve been saying since day one this year is that we’re not happy to just be here,” coach Jean-Paul Hebert said. “We know we’re expecting more. And that doesn’t mean you’re always going to win. It doesn’t mean you’re always going to play your best. But if you believe you can, then you’ve got a chance.”

The task will be difficult. The Rebels are 31st in the nation, and the field features 22 teams ranked higher than UNLV, including nine of the top 10.

But the Rebels have overcome odds throughout the season, with wins in Dallas in October and Hawaii in February on their resume. They also have Caden Fioroni leading the charge, the fifth-year senior playing superb and consistent golf all spring.

“Caden has really been the strength of our team for the past three years, and he’s continued to develop and become more and more of a complete player, a complete person,” Hebert said. “I’m proud of his commitment to finishing things off right and having a great final year, not only for himself but for the team.”

Professional golf beckons in the weeks ahead, but Fioroni has his eyes on one final collegiate conquest.

“I believe in this team, and we’re sneaky good,” he said. “It’s definitely cool to see a bunch of guys buy in. I wouldn’t say I view myself as a leader, but if I do my thing, I kind of see the other guys push themselves just as hard.”

While Fioroni has been a rock, the team has gotten contributions from numerous players. Sophomore Zach Little won the individual title in Hawaii, and Trevor Lewis, Wyatt Plattner, and brothers Ben and Brett Sawaia have had their moments to shine.

That group mentality has served the team beyond the numbers on the scorecard.

“We’ve built a strong bond, pushed each other every day and stayed committed through all the highs and lows,” said Ben Sawaia, the 2023 Nevada State Amateur champion. “To share this moment with these guys is something I’ll never forget.”

Hebert believes the bond has been vital, even among team members who don’t often get to play in tournaments.

“They all played a part in this,” he said.

And while reaching the national championship was the goal, that’s still not enough for this team.

“People have their opinions about this and that,” Fioroni said. “That’s just how our world works. But I truly believe we can compete for a national championship.”

Ben Sawaia agrees.

“The job’s not finished,” he said.

Up next

What: NCAA men's golf championship

When: Friday-Wednesday

Where: La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.