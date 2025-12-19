UNLV preview: What to expect in Mountain West opener vs. Fresno State

The Rebels are averaging 80.9 points per game and have five players averaging 9.3 or more points per game.

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner during a college basketball game between UNLV and Tennessee State at Lee's Family Forum Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

UNLV MEN’S BASKETBALL AT A GLANCE

■ Who: Fresno State at UNLV

■ When: 4 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Thomas & Mack Center

■ TV: SSSEN

■ Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

■ Line: UNLV -6, 156.5

■ About UNLV (4-6, 0-0): The Rebels open Mountain West play with their first game at the Thomas & Mack Center in 30 days. They are coming off a 63-60 loss to Tennessee State last Saturday. Before that, the Rebels beat Stanford 75-74 on Dec. 7.

The Rebels are averaging 80.9 points per game and have five players averaging 9.3 or more points per game: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (16.1), Kimani Hamilton (12.9 ppg), Issac Williamson (12.3 ppg), Emmanuel Stephen (11.0 ppg), and Tyrin Jones (9.3 ppg). Stephen leads UNLV in rebounding at 7.5 rpg, and Howie Fleming Jr. is the team’s assist leader at 2.8 apg.

UNLV was picked to finish sixth in the Mountain West preseason poll.

■ About Fresno State (6-5, 0-0): Three Bulldogs are averaging in double figures in scoring, led by Jake Heidbreder’s 18.5 ppg. Wilson Jacques leads the team in rebounds at 7.4 per game, and Zaon Collins leads in assists at 5.1 per game. The Bulldogs are limiting their opponents to 27.8 percent shooting on 3-pointers, which ranks 24th in the country. Fresno State was picked to finish 11th in the Mountain West preseason poll.

