51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV

UNLV quarterback enters NCAA transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2024 - 7:20 pm
 
Updated January 1, 2024 - 7:34 pm
UNLV Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) runs the ball during the second half of the Guarantee ...
UNLV Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) runs the ball during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava announced Monday night on social media that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“The decision to enter the transfer portal was not made lightly,” Maiava wrote. “I believe it is the right step for my personal and athletic growth, and I hope you understand and respect my choice.”

Maiava, who played at Liberty High School, threw for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He led the Rebels to a 9-5 record, their first berth in the Mountain West championship game and first bowl game since the 2013 season.

Maiava told the Review-Journal on Dec. 24 he was going to return to UNLV.

“I am grateful to have been a part of (the UNLV) community, and I will always carry the Rebels spirit with me, ” Maiava wrote.

Maiava passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in the Rebels’ 49-36 loss to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
2
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
3
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
4
Happy New Year! Las Vegas rings in 2024 with a bang — BLOG
Happy New Year! Las Vegas rings in 2024 with a bang — BLOG
5
LETTER: About Trump’s immigrant relatives
LETTER: About Trump’s immigrant relatives
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Run it back’: Two key UNLV football players returning next season
‘Run it back’: Two key UNLV football players returning next season
Who are the Kansas Jayhawks? Introducing UNLV’s bowl opponent
Who are the Kansas Jayhawks? Introducing UNLV’s bowl opponent
Gordon: Jayden Maiava’s development in 2024 drives UNLV’s upside
Gordon: Jayden Maiava’s development in 2024 drives UNLV’s upside
3 takeaways from UNLV’s football season: Odom impresses in 1st year
3 takeaways from UNLV’s football season: Odom impresses in 1st year
Big plays burn UNLV in Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Kansas
Big plays burn UNLV in Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Kansas
2 UNLV players named All-Americans, make program history
2 UNLV players named All-Americans, make program history