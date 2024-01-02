UNLV quarterback enters NCAA transfer portal

UNLV freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava announced Monday night on social media that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He led the Rebels to a 9-5 record.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) runs the ball during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava announced Monday night on social media that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“The decision to enter the transfer portal was not made lightly,” Maiava wrote. “I believe it is the right step for my personal and athletic growth, and I hope you understand and respect my choice.”

Maiava, who played at Liberty High School, threw for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He led the Rebels to a 9-5 record, their first berth in the Mountain West championship game and first bowl game since the 2013 season.

Maiava told the Review-Journal on Dec. 24 he was going to return to UNLV.

“I am grateful to have been a part of (the UNLV) community, and I will always carry the Rebels spirit with me, ” Maiava wrote.

Maiava passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in the Rebels’ 49-36 loss to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.