UNLV rebounds from opening loss, earns 1st win under Josh Pastner — PHOTOS

The UNLV men’s basketball team rolled past Chattanooga on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center, giving coach Josh Pastner his first victory with the Rebels.

UNLV could lean on senior linebacker to solve defensive woes

Josh Pastner, UNLV look to bounce back after season-opening stunner

How to watch UNLV football’s Mountain West game against Colorado State

UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) celebrates the Rebels’ win over Chattanooga after the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Walter Brown (22) makes a shot during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Walter Brown (22) leaps up to take a shot during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Walter Brown (22) waits for a free throw during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans raise their hands to try and catch a free T-shirt during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (44) leaps up to attempt a shot over Chattanooga guard Billy Smith (11) during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Naas Cunningham (24) dribbles during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (44) makes a free throw during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (44) drives toward the basket against Chattanooga guard Brennan Watkins (1) during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (44) celebrates drawing a foul during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Naas Cunningham (24) takes a three-pointer over Chattanooga guard Teddy Washington Jr. (10) during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV bench celebrates a three-pointer during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Naas Cunningham (24) grabs a rebound during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) tries to dribble around Chattanooga guard Jordan Frison (5) during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chattanooga guard Jordan Frison (5) takes a shot over UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV bench celebrates forward Naas Cunningham’s (24) three-pointer during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Naas Cunningham (24) shoots a three-pointer during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) dunks during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) dunks during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Howie Fleming Jr. (3) drives toward the basket during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) tries for a layup during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) looks up for an opening to take a shot during the second half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) trips over Chattanooga guard Jikari Johnson (3) during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. A foul was called against Johnson with .3 seconds left on the clock. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans sit in the stands during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chattanooga forward/center Collin Mulholland (21) takes a shot during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chattanooga guard Jordan Frison (5) drives toward the basket against UNLV guard Howie Fleming Jr. (3) during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Ladji Dembele (1) reacts after a foul was called against him during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) celebrates his dunk during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) dunks during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chattanooga forward/center Collin Mulholland (21) drives toward the basket during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Ladji Dembele (1) passes to a teammate past Chattanooga center Makai Richards (34) during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chattanooga guard Jordan Frison (5) looks for someone to pass to during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV bench celebrates a three-pointer during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) leaps up for a rebound during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Al Green (7) runs out before the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV pep band plays during warmups before the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) runs out before the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Red light casts shadows of the railing along a ramp before the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A member of the UNLV pep band stands in the stands before the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner reacts on the sidelines during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) takes a shot over Chattanooga guard Teddy Washington Jr. (10) during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner talks with UNLV forward Ladji Dembele (1) on the sidelines during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Naas Cunningham (24) dribbles around Chattanooga guard Teddy Washington Jr. (10) during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mere days after apologizing to the UNLV fan base for a shocking upset loss in his Rebels coaching debut, Josh Pastner was mostly full of smiles Saturday night.

And a little bit wet after being doused with water in a postgame locker room celebration.

“And it was cold water,” Pastner said, smiling.

The source of the contentment was the about-face the Rebels did in easily handling Chattanooga 101-69 at the Thomas &Mack Center. The point total was the first time the Rebels reached or surpassed the 100-point mark since 2017.

The first win of Pastner’s coaching era at UNLV (1-1) was a stark departure from Tuesday’s season-opening loss to Tennessee-Martin.

The offense ran smoothly, with five players scoring in double figures, led by Naas Cunningham’s 25 points. The defense forced 12 turnovers and converted them into 19 points, and UNLV controlled the boards, outrebounding Chattanooga 42-20.

“I just let the game come to me,” Cunningham said.

The Rebels also had 23 assists, leading to 33 field goals. The high ratio of assists to makes was reflective of their ball movement and finding the right player for easier buckets.

“The open man is the go-to man, the go-to man is the open man,” Pastner said.

Kimani Hamilton had 19 points and nine rebounds, Howie Fleming Jr. and Dra Gibbs-Lawnhorn each had 13 points and Jacob Bannarbie added 10.

“Really proud of our young men on a bounce-back,” said Pastner. “I thought we got better from Tuesday to today. And that’s what we have to do every time we step on the floor is just continue to get better.”

UNLV led by double digits at the half, and never surrendered the margin while opening a lead of 15 points at 63-48 with 12:59 left in the game on Cunningham’s 3-pointer off a Chattanooga turnover.

Cunningham’s 3-pointer with 9:01 left in the second half pushed the lead to 73-55.

The rout was on at that point.

The Rebels scored 46 points in the paint and got 42 points from their reserves.

The Rebels used a balanced offensive attack and ball-hawking defense to take an 11-point lead at the half.

The first 20 minutes were in stark contrast to the Rebels’ season-opening loss to Tennessee-Martin, when fouls, turnovers, and a lack of ball movement sabotaged Pastner’s first game as UNLV coach. Not only did Pastner apologize to the fan base, but he also said he was sick to his stomach.

That all changed Saturday night.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.