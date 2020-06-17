UNLV removes Hey Reb! statue after protest from student groups

UNLV removed the Hey Reb! statue in front of the Tam Alumni Center after nearly a year of outcry from Native American students on campus.

Students walk past a statue UNLV mascot Hey Reb! on campus Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The newly installed statue of the UNLV mascot "Hey Reb" stands outside the Tam Center courtyard. The over six foot tall bronze statue was donated by alumni Chip and Helen Johnson to commemorate the schools 50th anniversary. Photo credit: F. Andrew Taylor <KENOX S730 / Samsung S730>

UNLV on Tuesday removed the Hey Reb! statue in front of the Tam Alumni Center after outcry from student groups, including the Native American Student Association.

“In recent conversations with the donor we mutually agreed it was best to remove the statue and return it,” university President Marta Meana said in a statement Tuesday night.

Meana said conversations with various stakeholder groups in recent months has led to conversations on the future of the mascot.

(1/3)Message via @UNLV_President on the statue of Hey Reb!: "I wanted to let you know that the Hey Reb! statue in front of the Tam Alumni Center was taken down this evening. In recent conversations with the donor we mutually agreed it was best to remove the statue and return it." — UNLV (@unlv) June 17, 2020

A petition to abolish the mascot was created Sunday following three letters from Jonathan “Doc” Bradley, a part-time political science professor at the university.

“The mascot, originally named “Beauregard” after the Confederate general who fired the first shots of the Civil War, presents a public image that runs counter to our core values and UNLV’s mission to become the leading multicultural university in the United States. Having a mascot that is inextricably connected to a failed regime whose single aim was to preserve the institution of slavery is an embarrassment to our campus and to our community,” the petition read.

Bradley said having lived in Texas, Arkansas and North Carolina, he grew up familiar with the Confederacy. He said recent events in the nation, which Meana also cited in her letter Tuesday night, make the statue that much more out of place at a campus like UNLV.

“To be fair, they’ve made some dramatic changes, but sadly, the saddest statement about this is a young person of color is going to be killed again, unjustly in our streets in the future,” Bradley said. “It’s already happened a couple of times. It’s going to continue to happen. Every time, these traumatic and horrible events come up in our society, people will go back to UNLV and say, ‘You’ve got this connection that you refuse that you refuse to do anything about, or you refuse to go ahead and make the necessary steps. As long as these actions of silence against people of color and people of poverty are legitimate by this idea, this holdover of this ugliness of Confederacy, that connection is still going to be there.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.