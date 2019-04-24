UNLV roundup: Baseball falls to Arizona State

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott, shown last season. (UNLV photo)

PHOENIX — Erik Tolman, Gage Workman and Spencer Torkelson homered, and No. 10 Arizona State defeated the UNLV baseball team 9-2 on Tuesday.

Bryson Stott hit a two-run single for the Rebels (23-19). The Sun Devils improved to 31-8.

UNLV opens a three-game series against San Diego State at 6 p.m. Friday at Wilson Stadium.

WOMEN’S GOLF

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack was named to the all-Mountain West first team for the second straight season, and Rebels senior Elizabeth Prior earned her second straight second-team selection.

Prior also made the first team as a freshman.

San Jose State swept the top awards. Abegail Arevalo was named Player of the Year, Natasha Andrea Oon Freshman of the Year, and Dana Dormann Coach of the Year.

UNLV, which recently finished third in the Mountain West Championships, will find out Wednesday if it received an at-large bid to the NCAA regionals.