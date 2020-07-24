UNLV senior associate AD Marcus Bowman leaving for Oklahoma

Bowman had worked at UNLV since November 2017 and played a crucial role alongside athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois in running the department.

UNLV senior associate athletic director and chief financial officer for athletics Marcus Bowman is leaving the school for the same positions at Oklahoma.

Bowman had worked at UNLV since November 2017 and played a crucial role alongside athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois in running the department.

He managed its financial and business operations, and implemented operational budgets while serving as the sport administrator for the school’s men’s basketball and soccer teams.

“Under Marcus’ leadership, our business operations made great strides and built effective and efficient systems,” Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We appreciate the time that he was with us at UNLV and wish he, Rhea, Brooke and Lucas absolute success and happiness. I have great respect for (Sooners athletic director) Joe Castiglione and the talented team they have at Oklahoma. Marcus will be a great addition for the Sooners.”

