UNLV, UNR leadership worked closely amid conference realignment, letter states

A letter sent to Nevada Board of Regents revealed UNLV and UNR working together to navigate the realignment of the Mountain West Conference as teams departed for the Pac-12.

On Sept. 13, the day after four Mountain West schools announced plans to join the Pac-12 in 2026, a letter co-signed by UNLV President Keith Whitfield, and UNR President Brian Sandoval addressed the situation. The letter was obtained by the Review-Journal via a public records request.

The two university presidents told regents that they had no advance warning of the planned departures of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, and that once they found out the morning of Sept. 12, they informed NSHE Chancellor Patty Charlton.

“The leadership of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the University of Nevada, Reno have been in contact with each other and have had conversations with MWC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez and the remaining athletic teams about the future of the Conference,” the letter read. “There is a certain amount of fluidity to how we will navigate this situation. UNLV and UNR will continue to work closely with each other and the Conference to explore the options available to its Members.”

UNLV was later invited to also join the Pac-12 but stated it would remain in the Mountain West. Then Utah State announced it planned to leave the Mountain West to also join the Pac-12, leaving just seven full time Mountain West members; the conference needs at least eight full-time members to be recognized as a formal conference.

UNLV reconsidered joining the Pac-12, but the Mountain West utilized the exit fees of $18-$20 million per MWC school leaving to the Pac-12 to create financial packages for UNLV and other schools remaining in the conference. The Pac-12 could also be on the hook for over $10 million in poaching fees for breaching a contract the two conferences made when they signed a scheduling agreement for 2024, when the Pac-12 was left with just two members after the majority of the conference left for other power conferences.

UNLV was offered a lump sum payment of $10 million to $14 million from the exit fees to be paid in 2025 and $1.5 million to $1.8 million from potential poaching fees, annually for six years starting in 2026. The Pac-12 is suing the MWC over the poaching fees, so it remains to be seen if those fees are actually paid for by the Pac-12.

UNLV and Air Force are set to receive 24.5 percent each of the available funds. UNR, New Mexico, San Jose State and New Mexico are set to receive 11.5 percent of the funds each. Hawaii, a football-only member of the MWC, is scheduled to receive 5 percent of the funds. The University of Texas at El Paso announced it was joining the Mountain West last week, leaving the league only one school short of the eight-team FBS requirement.

On top of earmarking up to $24.8 million for UNLV, the Mountain West agreed to allow the school to join a Power Four conference without having to pay an exit fee, unlike the schools that fled to the Pac-12.

If UNLV eventually leaves the Mountain West for another conference, the Nevada Board of Regents would have to approve such a move, according to the letter, citing a specific section of the NSHE handbook.

“We are committed to working together as the situation evolves and will keep the Board (and Chancellor) informed of the latest developments,” the letter read. “Per… the NSHE Handbook, any decisions regarding conference realignment requires Board of Regents review and approval.”

