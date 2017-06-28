ad-fullscreen
UNLV

UNLV unveils new logo

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2017 - 2:48 pm
 
Updated June 28, 2017 - 4:08 pm

UNLV unveiled its new logo Wednesday, a new take on the Hey Reb! mountain man with a nod to Las Vegas.

The mustache on Hey Reb! was given a trim, and the logo now includes a silhouette of the neighboring mountains and the star associated with the famous welcome sign south of the Strip.

“I wanted something modern and strong, and I think that it conveys that,” UNLV president Len Jessup said after the unveiling in the Si Redd Room at the Thomas & Mack Center. “I like the way they also captured the energy and enthusiasm of the university. It’s got that look like it’s moving forward in a way the wind’s blowing the bandana. The big surprise for me was the Las Vegas sign. That came out of the committee and design firm, and I think it was a really nice addition.”

UNLV hired Adrenalin, a design firm based in Denver. The university paid just less than $50,000 to have the logo designed, and the money was raised through private donations.

The logo largely was met with derision on social media, with some users saying they couldn’t make it out on first glance.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 

