UNLV volleyball team dealt first loss by Chinese junior squad in exhibition

The UNLV volleyball team was dealt its first loss in seven matches this season, falling 3-1 in an exhibition against the Shandong China Junior Team on Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV setter Alexis Patterson (4), shown two seasons ago, had a team-high nine kills Wednesday in the Rebels' 3-1 loss to the Shandong China Junior Team. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexis Patterson led the Rebels in kills with nine, while fellow setter Natalie Bulen had 18 assists. Carly Riehl had 13 digs and Ashley Owens four blocks for UNLV, which fell by scores of 25-14, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-13.

Shandong is in the midst of a two-week United States tour and has beaten St. Mary’s, Texas-San Antonio and Texas A&M.