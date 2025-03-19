54°F
UNLV wins 1st hockey national championship

UNLV forward Mason Kelly (46) celebrates a goal from defenseman Deven Nagra, not pictured, in the first period against Adrian College in the American Collegiate Hockey Association championship game Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Centene Community Ice Center in St. Louis. (UNLV Hockey)
UNLV players celebrate during their win over Adrian College in the American Collegiate Hockey Association championship game Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Centene Community Ice Center in St. Louis. (UNLV Hockey)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2025 - 8:18 pm
 
Updated March 18, 2025 - 8:48 pm

UNLV hockey. National champions.

The Skatin’ Rebels captured their first national championship in program history, winning the Murdoch Cup in a 7-3 win over Adrian College on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center in St. Louis.

Forwards Heath Mensch and Tristan Rand each scored twice, and goaltender Jeremy Forman made 32 saves for UNLV, which captured the title in its eighth year at Division I of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

UNLV avenged a 3-0 loss to Adrian, playing in its third straight national championship, in last year’s title game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

