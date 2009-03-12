UNLV women defeat Texas Christian in another MWC tournament upset

Seventh-seeded UNLV pulled off another upset in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, stunning third seed Texas Christian 84-75 in the quarterfinals tonight at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Lady Rebels (14-17), who began the tournament by upsetting No. 6 Brigham Young on Tuesday, dominated the Horned Frogs (20-10) and led by 22 points early in the second half.

UNLV advanced to the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Friday against No. 2 seed San Diego State (22-6), which received a two-round bye along with No. 1 Utah (20-6).

The Lady Rebels shot 51.9 percent from the floor against TCU, nailing 10 of 23 3-point attempts.

Shamela Hampton (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Jamie Smith (18 and 11) recorded double-doubles for UNLV. India Chaney and Shannon Oberg added 13 points each.

TK LaFleur led TCU with 19 points. Helena Sverrisdottir supplied 16 points and 13 rebounds, Shayla Moore had 13 points and Emily Carter scored 11.

