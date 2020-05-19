UNLV’s athletic department sets academic records

UNLV set school Academic Progress Report records with a single-year 990 and a four-year average of 979. A perfect score is 1,000.

A perfect APR score is 1,000 and is calculated over a four-year period measuring eligibility, retention and graduation.

Ten teams had single-year perfect scores, beating the previous record of eight, which occurred twice. Those teams were baseball, women’s basketball, cross country, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, track and volleyball.

Five teams — baseball (978), football (964), men’s soccer (965), women’s tennis (1,000) and volleyball (1,000) — set or tied program highs for multiyear scores.

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes’ record-breaking APR performances,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “Thank you to Ann McDonough, Dean of the Academic Success Center, to our Student-Athlete Academic Services Department, and to all of our coaches and staff, for their continued commitment to the success of our student-athletes.”

