UNLV

UNLV’s Desiree Reed-Francois reportedly lead candidate at UCLA

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2020 - 9:32 am
 

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is a leading candidate for the same position at UCLA, according to a report Friday morning in the San Jose Mercury News.

Reed-Francois, who is a graduate of UCLA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The story also named Virginia’s Carla Williams and Auburn’s Allen Greene as candidates, but did not confirm either as a finalist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

