UNLV’s Desiree Reed-Francois reportedly lead candidate at UCLA

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is a leading candidate for the same position at UCLA, according to a report Friday morning in the San Jose Mercury News.

UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois speaks during a news conference at UNLV in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, concerning the departure of UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is a leading candidate for the same position at UCLA, according to a report Friday morning in the San Jose Mercury News.

Reed-Francois, who is a graduate of UCLA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The story also named Virginia’s Carla Williams and Auburn’s Allen Greene as candidates, but did not confirm either as a finalist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.