UNLV’s Desiree Reed-Francois reportedly lead candidate at UCLA
UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is a leading candidate for the same position at UCLA, according to a report Friday morning in the San Jose Mercury News.
Reed-Francois, who is a graduate of UCLA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The story also named Virginia’s Carla Williams and Auburn’s Allen Greene as candidates, but did not confirm either as a finalist.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
