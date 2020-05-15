76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV

UNLV’s Desiree Reed-Francois withdraws from UCLA AD search

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2020 - 9:38 am
 

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois withdrew her name from the UCLA athletic director job search on Friday.

An athletic department spokesman said that Reed-Francois would not comment on the situation, but wanted it known she was committed to elevating UNLV athletics.

When asked on Tuesday about her potential interest in the UCLA job, Reed-Francois said, “My focus is on UNLV.”

Reed-Francois, 48, has been UNLV’s athletic director for nearly three years. She was considered a leading candidate at UCLA, where she was on the club rowing team.

Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel tweeted that UCLA is targeting Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond.

Reed-Francois stays with a UNLV athletic department where she already has made significant changes, most notably hiring new coaches for revenue-producing sports in T.J. Otzelberger for men’s basketball in March 2019 and Marcus Arroyo in football in December.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
2
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
3
6.5 earthquake rattles western Nevada, closes highway
6.5 earthquake rattles western Nevada, closes highway
4
Las Vegas approves outdoor dining, sidewalk shopping in downtown
Las Vegas approves outdoor dining, sidewalk shopping in downtown
5
Grading the Raiders offense, position by position
Grading the Raiders offense, position by position
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV roundup: Three softball players named all-league
RJ

UNLV senior second baseman Justine Federe, junior first baseman Mia Trejo and sophomore pitcher Jenny Bressler were named to the 27-member All-Mountain West softball team for a second straight season.