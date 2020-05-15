UNLV’s Desiree Reed-Francois withdraws from UCLA AD search

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said through a spokesman that she was pulling her name out of the UCLA AD job search.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois talks about the search for a new basketball head coach in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2019. Marvin Menzies, who led the program for three years, was fired earlier in the day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois withdrew her name from the UCLA athletic director job search on Friday.

An athletic department spokesman said that Reed-Francois would not comment on the situation, but wanted it known she was committed to elevating UNLV athletics.

When asked on Tuesday about her potential interest in the UCLA job, Reed-Francois said, “My focus is on UNLV.”

Reed-Francois, 48, has been UNLV’s athletic director for nearly three years. She was considered a leading candidate at UCLA, where she was on the club rowing team.

Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel tweeted that UCLA is targeting Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond.

Sources: BC athletic director Martin Jarmond is UCLA's top target for the AD job. The sides have been in discussion, but there's items to still work out. BC has made a push to keep Jarmond, who has been well-regarded in his three years there. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 15, 2020

Reed-Francois stays with a UNLV athletic department where she already has made significant changes, most notably hiring new coaches for revenue-producing sports in T.J. Otzelberger for men’s basketball in March 2019 and Marcus Arroyo in football in December.

