Utah State safety appears to have avoided serious injury

Utah State safety Titan Saxton was expected to fly home to Logan, Utah, on Sunday after being injured in a double overtime loss to UNLV on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Utah State Aggies safety Titan Saxton (23) lifts a fist into the air as fans cheer, he injured on a UNLV kickoff return and carried out to an awaiting ambulance during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It appears Utah State safety Titan Saxton avoided serious injury after being carted from the field in the fourth quarter of UNLV’s 29-26 double overtime victory Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

A post on X citing Saxton’s brother’s Instagram story showed a picture of Saxton in a wheelchair wearing a neck brace and a Utah State football sweatshirt and beanie while smiling and giving a thumbs-up sign.

It included the words “Love you, @titansaxton and Bet on him.”

The post on X in part read: Titan was taken to the hospital as part of concussion protocol. His CT scan was clear, and he will return home to Logan later (Sunday).

The Utah State sports information department confirmed Monday that Saxton had returned to Logan.

Saxton was injured with 6:48 remaining in the fourth quarter when he attempted to tackle UNLV running back Jaylon Glover on a kickoff return. Saxton’s helmet appeared to make contact with Glover’s thigh.

The play was ruled a fumble by Glover but overturned on review.

Saxton laid on the turf for several minutes before being loaded onto a cart and transported to a local hospital. The sophomore gave a thumbs-up sign while being wheeled off the turf.

Following the game, Utah State coach Bronco Mendenhall said: “It’s difficult anytime you see someone you love get hurt. No different for a coach. It’s very challenging for his teammates, also. We are forced in this profession when significant things happen that you have to move on really fast. It’s not ideal.”

