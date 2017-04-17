What they’re saying about UNLV hiring Desiree Reed-Francois as new AD

Incoming Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente, left, waves during a news conference after he was formally announced as Virginia Tech's next head football coach by athletic director Whit Babcock, right, in Blacksburg, Va., Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Here’s what they are saying about new UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois:

Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech athletic director:

“Desiree did an outstanding job at Virginia Tech. She made us better in so many ways and she will be missed. However, I am extremely happy and excited for her, Josh and Jackson to have such a wonderful opportunity at UNLV. It’s a great fit all around. Desiree is ready and prepared to be an elite athletic director. I am very confident the department and program will grow and prosper under her direction and vision.”

Frank Beamer, former Virginia Tech football coach:

“UNLV is very fortunate that they’re getting a very competent and accomplished administrator in Desiree Reed-Francois. She’s simply a class act. I really thought she did a fabulous job in her role at Virginia Tech. She’s an innovator who cares deeply about student-athletes and empowering members of her teams to be successful.”

Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech football coach:

“UNLV is gaining a tremendous asset to their university and their athletic department in Desiree Reed-Francois. Desiree’s leadership will strengthen the UNLV brand as she embraces its many positives, while challenging coaches, student-athletes and the entire athletics’ staff to strive for even loftier heights. She possesses a diverse range of talents and experience that will serve her well at UNLV. ”

Buzz Williams, Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach:

“I think UNLV has hired a star. Desiree has taken great pride in her preparation for this day over the last two decades, and I think everyone connected to the athletic department, no matter the type of connection, will see that as time transpires. Her character, leadership and work ethic will not only change the trajectory of the department, but will have an impact within the institution and the city. We will miss her greatly!”

John Swofford, Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner:

“Desiree has a great way about her. She’s kind and considerate, balanced by strength of conviction. She’s a great communicator, and her prior experiences provide a great preparation for her position as an AD.”

Greg Sankey, Southeastern Conference commissioner:

“Desiree Reed-Francois brings to UNLV a depth of experience from a career that has literally taken her from coast to coast, and we were fortunate that four of those years were in the SEC as a senior member of the staff at Tennessee. She has served as a leader in several major college athletics programs which, combined with her experience as a student-athlete, provide her a unique and fully-developed perspective on the values of athletics competition within the context of higher education.Desiree’s experience, energy and ability to build relationships will serve the student-athletes, coaches, university community and fans of UNLV well in her new position as athletics director.”

Patti Phillips, CEO, Women Leaders in College Sports:

“The UNLV community should be excited to welcome Desiree Reed-Francois to Las Vegas. A former student-athlete herself, Desiree views college athletics through a unique lens as an engaging leader with a broad range of experience. She’s displayed the ability to build partnerships with corporate partners, community leaders and donors, while nurturing emerging talent on her own team. UNLV and the Mountain West just got better by adding Desiree Reed-Francois to their ranks.”

John Currie, Tennessee athletic director:

“It was only a matter of time before a school like UNLV was wise enough to offer Desiree Reed-Francois an opportunity to lead their athletics department. What a fantastic hire! Desiree’s passion for providing student-athletes the resources, coaching and support they need to reach their full potential is well documented. As a former student-athlete herself, she’s not afraid of hard work, but she also expects the same level of commitment from her coaches and staff. Above all else, Desiree is filled with compassion, the willingness to serve and an innate ability to make everyone around her better. I’m sure the lessons she’s taken from Whit Babcock and her many mentors will serve her well in this exciting opportunity as Director of Athletics at UNLV.”

Jeremy Foley , Florida athletic director emeritus:

“Desiree is a rising star in this profession. I have watched her since she was at Tennessee and have always been impressed with her style of leadership, her depth of knowledge about this profession and her ability to relate to people. She is an extremely capable leader who will be a tremendous asset to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. She has prepared for many years for this opportunity and in my opinion will do an outstanding job.”

Debbie Yow, North Carolina State athletic director:

“Desiree and the UNLV community are a perfect fit. Both have terrific energy and focus, with a high level of pride and tenacity. Great things will happen there.”

Tommy Tuberville, longtime college football coach:

“I am thrilled for her and the UNLV family. They are getting one of the top intercollegiate administrators in the country. Desiree brings an unlimited amount of experiences to UNLV and understands the ever-changing landscape of college sports. She will not only succeed, she will build a great foundation that will be set for years to come. She is a winner and I wish her all the best.”

Bruce Smith, Pro Football Hall of Fame:

“I couldn’t be happier for Desiree and her family. She’s such a classy lady who has represented Virginia Tech so well. We’re going to miss her leadership and warm smile in Blacksburg, but we’ll be pulling for her in her new role at UNLV. Desiree will be a great asset for their program.”

Brian Burke, Calgary Flames president of hockey operations:

“I have known Desiree for the past twenty years. She is smart, strong and cares deeply about her teams. She is also a citizen of the industry. Because of her preparation, character and leadership skills, I feel strongly that a storied athletic department like UNLV will flourish under her direction.”

Joseph Tront, Virginia Tech faculty representative to the NCAA/ACC:

“Becoming the new AD at UNLV is a great opportunity for this hardworking intelligent leader to further exercise her strong management and organizational skills. During her time at Virginia Tech, Desiree has made great contributions that have benefitted our student-athletes. Besides providing her outstanding administrative and legal talents, she has led the development of promotional programs that have helped to personalize the student athlete in the university community. It will be challenging to find a replacement who incorporates all of her skills and energy.”