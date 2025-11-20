Where could UNLV football go bowling this season?

The Rebels, who host Hawaii on Friday, could go to several different bowl destinations depending on whether they win the Mountain West championship.

Graney: Crazy and hectic, UNLV puts on a show in win over Utah State

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to the fans after another score against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons (8) cuts hard to fake out a tackle attempt by Utah State Aggies safety Charger Doty (32) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) elevates while getting off a pass on the run as Utah State Aggies linebacker Bronson Olevao Jr. (14) looks on during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to the end zone after taken out on the sidelines by Utah State defenders during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jaylon Glover (20) battles for more yards with Utah State Aggies defensive end Enoka Migao (20) on his back during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Kayden McGee (16) cuts upfield on his way to scoring a touchdown for the win in double overtime against Utah State in their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

What we know: UNLV’s football team will play in a bowl game.

What we don’t know: When and where it will be and against what opponent.

And where things stand with the conference championship game.

There are two weeks remaining in the regular season and the Mountain West isn’t close to finalizing what teams will play in the title game.

San Diego State leads the league with a 5-1 record, but five teams — UNLV, Boise State, Fresno State, Hawaii and New Mexico — sit behind the Aztecs at 4-2.

How close are things right now? While unlikely, there could potentially be a seven-way tie at 5-3 in the final Mountain West standings. Chaos, for sure.

Tiebreakers will likely become involved no matter what happens. The first one is head-to-head results, while the second is the highest College Football Playoff ranking or ranking based on a composite of computer metrics.

UNLV made the championship game last season due to its CFP ranking.

The Rebels host Hawaii at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium. The winner will keep their hopes alive for a spot in the conference championship game. It’s a critical matchup for UNLV, which closes the regular season by playing at UNR (1-5) on Nov. 29.

The Rebels will host the title game if they win out, San Diego State loses both of its remaining games and Boise State, Fresno State and New Mexico all lose at least one more game.

UNLV would make the championship game if it wins its final two games and Boise State, Fresno State and New Mexico all lose once, or if it beats Hawaii and Boise State, Fresno State and New Mexico all lose their final two games.

The Rebels beat Utah State last week, but lost to Boise State and New Mexico this season.

Bowl predictions

UNLV’s finish to the season will determine where its bowl game is, but the team isn’t thinking about that yet.

“I really don’t (pay attention),” junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea said. “Just focus on winning the next game. During the week, you can’t really look at the outside noise. That’s what really gets you messed up. I’m just worried about this week.”

Added junior safety Jake Pope: “I think what we can do is really focus on putting ourselves in the best position we can be in. That’s winning out and taking it game-by-game. I’m not too worried about anyone else. Obviously, things have to fall for us. We’re just trying to focus on Hawaii right now.”

Bowl predictions need to be taken with a grain of salt. Some make sense and others don’t.

With that said, here are some of the leading projections. None have UNLV winning the Mountain West title.

College Football News

Prediction: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

When: Dec. 22

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Matchup: UNLV vs. Toledo

The Rockets (6-4, 4-2 MAC) are 1½ games out of first place in their conference. The Rebels played at Boise State on Oct. 18 and lost 56-31. It would be a lot colder the second time around.

ESPN

Prediction: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Matchup: UNLV vs. Toledo or UNLV vs. Ohio

The Bobcats (7-4, 5-2 MAC) are in second place in their league.

Sports Illustrated

Prediction: 68 Ventures Bowl

When: Dec. 17

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala.

Matchup: UNLV vs. Old Dominion

This bowl is supposed to match teams among the MAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA.

The Monarchs (7-3, 4-2 Sun Belt) are in a league that has been dominated by James Madison (9-1, 7-0) this season.

Athlon Sports

Prediction: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Matchup: UNLV vs. Buffalo

Another vote for Boise. The Bulls (5-5, 4-2 MAC) faced Miami (Ohio) with the chance to become bowl eligible Wednesday night.

CBS Sports

Prediction: Isleta New Mexico Bowl

When: Dec. 27

Where: University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Matchup: UNLV vs. Washington State

Wonder if the referee would also be a federal judge. No talk of poaching fees allowed here, as good friends (lol) from the Mountain West and Pac-12 square off.

USA Today

Prediction: Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Matchup: UNLV vs. Washington State

A second publication that likes the Rebels and Cougars. Washington State (5-5) is not yet bowl eligible and ends its season against James Madison and Oregon State. The Cougars already lost to the Beavers 10-7 on Nov. 1.

Pro Football Network

Prediction: Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

When: Dec. 27

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.

Matchup: UNLV vs. Western Michigan

The pregame news conference with Snoop Dogg would make this worth the price of admission. Western Michigan (7-4, 6-1 MAC) is in first place in its conference.

The champion of the Mountain West is typically slated for the LA Bowl hosted by Rob Gronkowski. The Rebels played in the game last season and beat Cal 24-13 because Boise State, which beat UNLV for the league title, qualified for the CFP.

The LA Bowl has the first choice of a Mountain West team, but is expected to take the champion.

Most bowl predictions at this point are assuming San Diego State wins the conference and heads to Los Angeles.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.