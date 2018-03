Tim Cornett, UNLV’s career leading rusher, has received an invitation to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The combine, which invites players most likely to get drafted, is Feb. 19 to 25. Cornett will take part Feb. 20 to 23.

He rushed for 3,733 career yards and scored 38 touchdowns, including 35 on the ground. He had 1,284 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns last season.