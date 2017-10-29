ad-fullscreen
UNR football grad assistant crashes car, charged with DUI

The Associated Press
October 29, 2017 - 2:21 pm
 

RENO — A graduate assistant for the University of Nevada, Reno football program has been arrested on a drunken driving charge after he crashed his car into the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Jeff Nady was suspended from the team as a result of Friday night’s crash.

No injuries were reported.

Nady is in his second season on the Nevada coaching staff.

Police say Nady struck a sign while attempting to get off Interstate 80 and tried to make a turn when he crashed into the resort.

They say Nady left his vehicle and ran into the resort, where he was arrested.

Nady played for the Wolf Pack from 2008-12 and for the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

It’s unclear whether Nady has been assigned an attorney.

